Raheem Jamal Hough
LANCASTER – Raheem Jamal Hough, 26, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was a son of Roddric Ingram and Donna Hough.
Survivors include sons, Jayceon Hough, Naheem Hough and Kassen Hough, all of Lancaster; daughters, Cherish and Venus "Sky" Hough, both of Lancaster; his parents of Lancaster; brothers, Deqwon Blackmon and Tyzhe Hough of the home, Ajani and Alijah Ingram of Oregon, Roddric Ingram of Lancaster and Nikko Mince of Crestview, Fla.; sisters, TyKionna Hough of the home, Ja'Kiary Ingram of Charlotte and Orionna and Destiny Hall of Rock Hill; maternal grandparents, Sylvia Henderson Tate and Jimmy Hough; and paternal grandparent, Carlethia Ingram.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Rose Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 12-12:30 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
JUN
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
