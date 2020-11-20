HEATH SPRINGS – Randolph Bowers, 77, of Heath Springs passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late Jeffcoat Bowers and Marie Hinson Bowers. He was formerly employed with DuPont for 22 years and was the owner of Bowers Roofing & Construction of Heath Springs. He loved to fish and feed all kinds of animals. Randolph also enjoyed building, history and spending time with his grandchildren. He got the most joy helping others. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kershaw.Surviving are his wife, Peggy Outen Bowers of the home; two daughters, Sherry (Mike) Plyler of Heath Springs, Melissa (Doug) Gates of Lancaster and a son, Randy (Lea Ann) Bowers of Kershaw; five grandchildren, Joshua (Monica) Gates, Justin (Nikki) Gates, Ryan (Alona) Payne, Tyler (Hannah) Bowers and Andrew Bowers; seven great-grandchildren, Abby Gibson, Reese Gates, Jeremy Revels, J.J. Gates, Reid Gates, Eli Boone and Layla Gates; and his canine companion, Abby. He is also survived by three brothers, William (Peggy) Bowers, David (Peggy) Bowers and Woodrow Bowers.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Raymond Bowers, Ann Bowers, Jean Ray, Leroy Bowers, Ferris Bowers and Edward Bowers.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Kershaw City Cemetery. Rev. Bryant D. Fersner will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery.The family will greet friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.Those attending the graveside service are asked to practice social-distancing, and please wear a face covering for the protection of everyone.Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Bowers may be made to the Randolph Bowers Scholarship Fund, for an Andrew Jackson High School student going to college, P.O. Box 641, Heath Springs, SC 29058.Baker Funeral Home of Kershaw is serving the Bowers family.