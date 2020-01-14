LANCASTER – Mr. Randy Dean Crenshaw, 70, of Lancaster, husband of Judy P. Crenshaw, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 2, 1950, in Lancaster, a son of the late Ray M. Crenshaw and Wilma Goodman Crenshaw. Mr. Crenshaw was a U.S. Army veteran who also served in the Army National Guard after his active military service. Mr. Crenshaw was very good with working with his hands and could fix anything. He enjoyed working with wood and was an excellent cabinetmaker and he also enjoyed building specialty pieces.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Crenshaw was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home with the Mr. Steven Moseley and Pastor Michael Jarrell officiating. Burial was in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Crenshaw is survived by his wife, Judy Pearson Crenshaw; a son, Dylan Crenshaw of Columbia; a daughter, Brooke Widmann and her husband, Doug, of Blythewood; a sister, Diane Moseley and her husband, Wilburn, of Lancaster; and a granddaughter, Emerson Kate Widmann. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, who were near and dear to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Wendell Crenshaw.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care – Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive – Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 15, 2020