LANCASTER – Randy Lee Williams, 64, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He was a son of the late Billy Carson Williams and Hazel Griffin Williams. He was married to Suzanne Bailey Williams.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Randall Williams and Garrett Williams, both of Rock Hill; daughter, Julia W. Reynolds of Lancaster; brothers, Howard Williams of Lancaster; Doug Williams of Charlotte and Tom Williams of Fort Mill; and two grandchildren.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Perry Evatt.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, and other times at the home of Randy and Suzanne.
Memorials may be made to the .
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 22, 2020