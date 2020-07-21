LANCASTER – Rathiel Henry "R.H." Totherow, 100, died Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was a son of the late George Glenn and Fannie Mae Grizzle Totherow. He was married to Sandra Sims R. Totherow.

Survivors include wife, Sandra Totherow; two sons, Olin Totherow and Todd Sims; four daughters, Carol Blocker, Patsy Philbeck, Regina Watkins and Betty Varner; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorcas Moore.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Totherow, and by two children, Clyde William Totherow and Baby Boy Totherow.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. today, July 22. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ronald Boone. Burial will follow.

Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

