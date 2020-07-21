1/
Rathiel Henry "R.H." Totherow
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rathiel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Rathiel Henry "R.H." Totherow, 100, died Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was a son of the late George Glenn and Fannie Mae Grizzle Totherow. He was married to Sandra Sims R. Totherow.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Totherow; two sons, Olin Totherow and Todd Sims; four daughters, Carol Blocker, Patsy Philbeck, Regina Watkins and Betty Varner; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorcas Moore.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Totherow, and by two children, Clyde William Totherow and Baby Boy Totherow.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. today, July 22. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ronald Boone. Burial will follow. 
Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved