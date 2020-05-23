LANCASTER – Ray Faile, 67, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was a son of the late Claude Franklin Faile and Geneva Moree Faile. He was married to Diane Catoe Faile.
Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Scott Hargett, Stephen Hargett and Clint Hargett; sisters, Juanita Faile Baker and Tammy Faile Hudson; brother, W.C. Faile; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Services were 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mitch Ingram and music by Dexter Faile, with burial at Blackmon Cemetery off Taxahaw Road and Highway 601.
Visitation was 2-3 p.m. Monday at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 24, 2020