Ray Faile

Service Information
Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC
29721
(803)-285-8000
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LANCASTER – Ray Faile, 67, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was a son of the late Claude Franklin Faile and Geneva Moree Faile. He was married to Diane Catoe Faile.
Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Scott Hargett, Stephen Hargett and Clint Hargett; sisters, Juanita Faile Baker and Tammy Faile Hudson; brother, W.C. Faile; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Services were 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mitch Ingram and music by Dexter Faile, with burial at Blackmon Cemetery off Taxahaw Road and Highway 601.
Visitation was 2-3 p.m. Monday at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.