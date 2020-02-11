LANCASTER – Rayford "Mook" Hayden, 63, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
He was a son of the late George Fletcher and the late Vera Lee Hayden.
Survivors include daughters, Doris L. Hayden, Tameka Mackey and Jacqueline Mackey, all of Lancaster; sons, Garion Mackey and Master G. Mackey, both of Lancaster; sisters, Verleen Hayden of Lancaster and Teresa Taylor of Waxhaw, N.C.; brothers, Johnny Ray Hayden and Dennis L. Hayden, both of Lancaster, and Lloyd Fletcher and Douglas Fletcher, both of Waxhaw; 20 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 12, 2020