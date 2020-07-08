LANCASTER – Rayford James "Wormy" Stacks Jr. of Lancaster passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
He was born on April 23, 1969, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Jim and Elizabeth "Lib" Stacks. He was of Baptist faith. Wormy was an employee with H&E Plumbing in Monroe.
Mr. Stacks is survived by his loving wife, Diane, of the home; two stepchildren, Dana Campbell and Chad Campbell of Monroe; a granddaughter, Zoie, and a grandson, Brantley, both of the home; brother, Randy Stacks (Pam) of Heath Springs; sister, Tammy Gardner of McConnells; and several nieces and nephews. He loved his family endlessly.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Lanette Stacks.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. July 8, in the McCray Funeral Home Chapel.
Any donations in Mr. Stacks' memory can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.