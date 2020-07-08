1/
Rayford James "Wormy" Stacks Jr.
1969 - 2020
LANCASTER – Rayford James "Wormy" Stacks Jr. of Lancaster passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
He was born on April 23, 1969, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Jim and Elizabeth "Lib" Stacks. He was of Baptist faith. Wormy was an employee with H&E Plumbing in Monroe.
Mr. Stacks is survived by his loving wife, Diane, of the home; two stepchildren, Dana Campbell and Chad Campbell of Monroe; a granddaughter, Zoie, and a grandson, Brantley, both of the home; brother, Randy Stacks (Pam) of Heath Springs; sister, Tammy Gardner of McConnells; and several nieces and nephews. He loved his family endlessly.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Lanette Stacks.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. July 8, in the McCray Funeral Home Chapel.
Any donations in Mr. Stacks' memory can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCray Funeral Home
1312 Camp Drive
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-4100
