Raymond Lewis Stevenson, 65, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
He was the son of the late Willie Stevenson Sr. and Creola Stover Stevenson. He was married to Alma Barnes Stevenson.
Survivors include his wife; son, the Rev. Mondray D. Stevenson; daughter, Amy S. Benson; brothers, Willie Stevenson Jr., James E. Stevenson and Wallace C. Stevenson; sisters, Pearly M. Mingo, Ellaree D. Fisher and Helen R. Belk; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Cedar Rock Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jerusha Gaither and George Mingo, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Stewart Funeral Home.
