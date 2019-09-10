Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca D. Hurst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROCK HILL – Rebecca D. Hurst, 67, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Rebecca was raised in Dekalb County, Ga., and graduated from Towers High School, where she was an active member of the band.

She was very active in her church's youth groups, Girl Scouts, committees, and choir. She enjoyed years of daycare service before she decided to go to York Technical College. While taking classes, she assisted instructors and began her teaching career, which was her passion.

Mrs. Hurst is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Duncan Hurst; daughter, Suzanne Perry (Doug); and son, Duncan "Gilbo" Gilbert Hurst Jr. (Angel). She had seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Derek, Josie, Adam, Kaylee and Allie, Cade; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton C. Duncan Jr. and Josephine Phillips Duncan; brothers, Milton C. Duncan III, Milton "Buck" C. Duncan IV and Philip Wade Duncan; and sister, Jo Ann Duncan.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 620 Briarcliff Road, Rock Hill.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to her caregivers, Gloria, Tamara and Lauren.

