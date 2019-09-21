LANCASTER – Rebecca "Beckye" Graham Ballard, 84, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late George Lester Graham and Sarah Stevenson Graham. She was married to Charles M. Ballard Sr.
Survivors include husband; son, Charles M. Ballard Jr.; daughter, Jan Painter; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services were 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Douglas Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Harriss Ricks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, SC 29720 or the , Lancaster County , 1901 Brunswick Ave., No. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 21, 2019