CHERAW – Rebecca "Becky" Lloyd Jenkins, 92, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was the daughter to the late Lum and Ola Hinson Lloyd and was married to the late William Harold Jenkins.
Survivors include daughter, Rhnae J. Taylor of Chesterfield; grandsons; and great-granddaughters.
Services are 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, officiated by Brent Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service, and at other times at the home of her daughter, Rhnae, at 909 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to the Westfield Creek Baptist Church Shut-In Ministry, 316 Westfield Church Road, Cheraw, SC 29520.
