LANCASTER – Reginald "Reggie" Barnes, 61, of Lancaster passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at MUSC-Charleston.
He was born July 23, 1958, in Bryan, Texas, a son of the late William Robert and Jossie Prazan Barnes, and was married to Tanya Criminger Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a faithful and supportive member of Antioch Baptist Church. He served the Lord in various capacities, including as a deacon. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed his time spent with each member. Mr. Barnes also loved his profession as a truck driver and had many trucker friends. He also enjoyed fishing.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Barnes was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin officiating. Burial was in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife, Tanya C. Barnes of Lancaster; one son, Brant Barnes and his wife, Amber, of Lancaster; one daughter, Brandi Barnes Taylor and her significant other, Brad McManus, of Lancaster; one brother, Bill Barnes and his wife, Deborah, of Kershaw; four sisters, Reba Hodge and her husband, Charles, Connie McCoy and her husband, Randy, Kathy Faile and her husband, Roger, all of Lancaster, and Susan Gamel of Sherman, Texas; five grandchildren, Peyton Barnes, Logan Taylor, Brayleigh Barnes, Kayden Morris and Easton Taylor; bonus children, Chuck Bell, Chad Bell and Crystal Strickland; and bonus grandchildren, AJ, Rhiana and Kailyn Bell, Carlee, Kaydee and Addie Stickland.
Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Gamel; and two sisters, Pat McBroome and Linda Gamel.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Reggie and Tanya.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, Oh Yes He Can Building Fund, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
www.lancasterfuneralhome.com
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.