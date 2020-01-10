Rena Carlina (Hancock) Boykin

Service Information
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-286-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

LANCASTER – Rena Carlina Hancock Boykin, 63, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Charles Wesley Hancock and Marcine Moser Strickland. She was married to Micky Boykin.
Survivors include her husband; son, Charles Kirkley of Kershaw; stepfather, Jesse Strickland Sr. of Lancaster; brother, Charles "Sonny" Hancock of Chester; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Jim and Sheila Outen.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.