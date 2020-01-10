LANCASTER – Rena Carlina Hancock Boykin, 63, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Charles Wesley Hancock and Marcine Moser Strickland. She was married to Micky Boykin.
Survivors include her husband; son, Charles Kirkley of Kershaw; stepfather, Jesse Strickland Sr. of Lancaster; brother, Charles "Sonny" Hancock of Chester; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Jim and Sheila Outen.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 11, 2020