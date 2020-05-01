LANCASTER – Reva Jones McClintock, 64, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Henry Thompson and the late Elizabeth Williams.
Survivors include daughter, Shavonda McClintock of Athens, Ala.; goddaughter, Deloris James of Columbia; son, Darrick McClintock of Rock Hill; stepson, Dondi McClintock of Atlanta; sisters, Anita Thompson, Patricia Murray and Cynthia Blackmon, all of Lancaster; and 11 grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Resurrection Of Life Praise and Worship Ministries, officiated by Apostle Mamie Wilson and Pastor Monica Ross, with burial in Rose Memorial Cemetery.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 2, 2020