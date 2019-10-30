LANCASTER – Rex Faile, 84, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

He was the son of the late Ernest Harvey Faile and Euree Hunter Faile and was the husband of Bobbie Lloyd Faile.

Survivors include sons, Rex E. Faile Sr. and Ronny E. Faile, both of Lancaster; daughters, Patricia H. Walker and Sheila H. Starnes, both of Lancaster; sister, Margie F. Points of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the graveside at Hopewell United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. David Faile and Candice Sloan.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Hopewell United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the church of one's choice or to Providence Care Hospice of Rock Hill, VA Fund, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.