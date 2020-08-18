KERSHAW – Rhonda Dale Bradley Payne, 64, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Buddie Benjamin Bradley and Dorothy Self Bradley.

Survivors include daughter, Angie W. Morgan; brother, Chester L. Bradley; two grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Adam Wright.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, P.O. Box 862, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store