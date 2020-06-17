Rhonda Hilton, 62, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.

She was a daughter of Della McMullen Dunlap and the late Bobby James Dunlap. She was married to Richard Andrew Hilton.

Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; daughter, Finese Peoples of Edgemoor; stepdaughters, Latasha Mingo of Durham, N.C., Crystal Benson and Nikita Hilton, both of Lancaster; brother, James Dunlap of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba, officiated by the Rev. Michael McClain.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

