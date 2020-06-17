Rhonda Hilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Hilton, 62, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of Della McMullen Dunlap and the late Bobby James Dunlap. She was married to Richard Andrew Hilton.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; daughter, Finese Peoples of Edgemoor; stepdaughters, Latasha Mingo of Durham, N.C., Crystal Benson and Nikita Hilton, both of Lancaster; brother, James Dunlap of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba, officiated by the Rev. Michael McClain.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved