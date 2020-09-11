1/
Richard A. Starnes
1946 - 2020
LANCASTER – Richard A. Starnes, 74, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Southern Oaks Assisted Living Center.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be conducted at noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lakeland Memorial Park, 1901 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, N.C., officiated by the Rev. Steve Phillippi.
Richard was born on June 12, 1946, in Union County, N.C., a son of the late Ward Alexander Starnes and the late Betty Lou Helms Starnes.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Alex Starnes and Ricky Starnes; and a sister, Becky Porter.
He was a retired cattle farmer and a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.
Survivors include a brother, Lane Starnes of Lancaster; and a sister, Pam Burgess of Lancaster. There are also nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family received friends from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Davis Funeral Home, 1003 E. Franklin St., Monroe.
Due to the mandates concerning COVID-19, if you attend any of the services, please wear a face mask.
Memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 6020 Prospect Road, Monroe, North Carolina 28112.
Davis Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Starnes. An online guest register book is available at www.davisfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Service Inc
1003 E Franklin St
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 289-4242
