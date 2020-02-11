Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home 684 Hubbard Drive Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-285-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLOTTE – With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Richard "Alex" Swaney, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Alex passed away suddenly early Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020.

Alex was born Feb. 5, 1997, in Charlotte. He was a student at UNC-Charlotte and worked part-time for Best Buy. He loved working on his Jeep, spending time outdoors, including at the beach and mountains during family vacations, and hanging out with his friends.

Alex will be missed every day by his father, B. Russell Swaney; his mother, Sandra G. Swaney; his brother, C. Ryan Swaney; his grandparents, Richard and Margaret Graves and Charles Swaney; his aunts and uncles, Rick and Anita Boynton, Marty and Christopher Ross and Donna Graves; his cousins, Jeremy Boynton (Maggie), Lee Boynton (Stacey), Holden Ross (Rebekah), Clayton Ross and Corbin Ross; his great-uncle and aunts, Donald and Lorna Graves and Martha Watson; and many other cousins and friends.

We know Alex will be welcomed in heaven with love and affection by his Uncle Scott and his Granny, who loved Alex all the way to heaven and back.

The funeral arrangements are 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Feb. 14, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in the Graves Family Cemetery in Pageland. The visitation will start at 5-8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Feb. 13, at the funeral home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, (803) 285-8000, is taking care of Alex Swaney and his family. CHARLOTTE – With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Richard "Alex" Swaney, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Alex passed away suddenly early Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020.Alex was born Feb. 5, 1997, in Charlotte. He was a student at UNC-Charlotte and worked part-time for Best Buy. He loved working on his Jeep, spending time outdoors, including at the beach and mountains during family vacations, and hanging out with his friends.Alex will be missed every day by his father, B. Russell Swaney; his mother, Sandra G. Swaney; his brother, C. Ryan Swaney; his grandparents, Richard and Margaret Graves and Charles Swaney; his aunts and uncles, Rick and Anita Boynton, Marty and Christopher Ross and Donna Graves; his cousins, Jeremy Boynton (Maggie), Lee Boynton (Stacey), Holden Ross (Rebekah), Clayton Ross and Corbin Ross; his great-uncle and aunts, Donald and Lorna Graves and Martha Watson; and many other cousins and friends.We know Alex will be welcomed in heaven with love and affection by his Uncle Scott and his Granny, who loved Alex all the way to heaven and back.The funeral arrangements are 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Feb. 14, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in the Graves Family Cemetery in Pageland. The visitation will start at 5-8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Feb. 13, at the funeral home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, (803) 285-8000, is taking care of Alex Swaney and his family. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close