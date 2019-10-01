Richard Lee Dickson, 65, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
He was the son of the late Charles William Dickson and Gertrude Koch and husband of Debra S. Dickson.
Survivors include sons, Nathan Dickson of Washington State; Jeremy Dickson of Connecticut and Joshua Dickson; brother, John Dickson of Florida; sister, Charlotte Dickson of Cape Cod, Mass.; and 11 grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Forest Hill Church in Waxhaw, officiated by the Rev. Mike Boulware.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 2, 2019