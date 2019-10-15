LANCASTER – Rickey Wade Bryson, 66, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
He was the son of Shirley Dunlap Bryson and the late Marion Melvin Bryson and was married to Betty Sue Adams Bryson.
Survivors include son, Rusty Parker; daughters, Karla Bryson and Linda Horton, both of Lancaster; brother, Eddie Bryson; sister, Kathy Broughton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services are 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Grace Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Gary McInvaille and Danny Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.16, at Grace Freewill Baptist Church and other times at the home of Rusty and Jennifer Parker.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 16, 2019