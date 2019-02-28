LANCASTER – Rickey White, 57, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
He was a son of the late W.C. Brace and the late Pauline Talford Brace.
Survivors include sons, Devin Tyrell White, Willie Frank Brown and Jamarison Brown, all of Great Falls; daughter, Lakisha Nicole Dooley of Lancaster; sisters, Delores Cureton and Betty Browser, both of Great Falls, Linda Carter of Detroit, and Salika Bailey of Catawba; and brothers, David White of Great Falls and Rodney Brace of Fort Lawn.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Mt. Nebo AME Zion Church in Richburg, officiated by the Rev. Brandon Ingram, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2019