Ricky Lorenzo Polk
Rickey Lorenzo Polk, 58, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was a son of the late Johnny B. Polk and Ressie Brown Polk. He was married to Karen Wheeler Polk.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Reshanda Reid of Wadesboro, N.C., Whitney Jordan, Chanteria Polk and Re'Kia Polk, all of Lancaster; brother, Jimmy Polk of Polkton, N.C.; sisters, Lillie Mae Watkins of Norwood, N.C., Minnie P. Staton and Velvet Sturdivant, both of Polkton, and Catha Coleman of Wadesboro; grandmother, Bessie Wheeler of Van Wyck; and six grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Tammy Wheeler and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
