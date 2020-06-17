Rickey Lorenzo Polk, 58, died Friday, June 12, 2020.

He was a son of the late Johnny B. Polk and Ressie Brown Polk. He was married to Karen Wheeler Polk.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Reshanda Reid of Wadesboro, N.C., Whitney Jordan, Chanteria Polk and Re'Kia Polk, all of Lancaster; brother, Jimmy Polk of Polkton, N.C.; sisters, Lillie Mae Watkins of Norwood, N.C., Minnie P. Staton and Velvet Sturdivant, both of Polkton, and Catha Coleman of Wadesboro; grandmother, Bessie Wheeler of Van Wyck; and six grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Tammy Wheeler and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

