Born in Kershaw, on April 20, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Dexter Harden Coates and Mamie Robinson Coates.

Formerly of Raleigh, N.C., she returned to Columbia to be with family after the death of her husband in 1983.

Robbie was a devoted wife and mother. Because of her sunny disposition, everyone enjoyed her company. She especially loved golf, music and dancing.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jeff Wondergem of Columbia; nieces, Candi LaCour (Tom) and Jennifer Jewett (Mike); nephew, Dr. Malcolm Gordon (Paula); and special caregiver, Barbara Holloway.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Belk Gardner; sister, Juanita Gordon; and brother, Everette Coates.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Homes of SC, 300 Ministry Drive, Columbia, SC, 29063.

A special thanks to Rice Estates and Arbor Rehabilitation Facility for the excellent care during her stay for the last several years.

Burial will take place in Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh, N.C.

