LANCASTER – Robbie Le Catoe, 66, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Richard Ealey and the late Elizabeth Baxter Ealey.

Survivors include a son, Devon Ealey of Columbia; daughter, Shereka Catoe of Columbia; brother, Thomas Ealey of Lancaster; sisters, Frances Roberson and Linda Witherspoon, both of Lancaster; and two grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. R.A. Cunningham, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

