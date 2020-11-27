1/
Robbie Le Catoe
LANCASTER – Robbie Le Catoe, 66, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Richard Ealey and the late Elizabeth Baxter Ealey.
Survivors include a son, Devon Ealey of Columbia; daughter, Shereka Catoe of Columbia; brother, Thomas Ealey of Lancaster; sisters, Frances Roberson and Linda Witherspoon, both of Lancaster; and two grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. R.A. Cunningham, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
