Robbie Neal (Ghent) Snipes
1933 - 2020
LANCASTER – Robbie Neal Ghent Snipes, 86, of Lancaster, widow of Clifford Dewey Snipes, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehab.
She was born Feb. 16, 1933, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Hazel Ghent and Gladys Watson Ghent. Mrs. Snipes was raised by her grandparents, Robert Samuel "Sam" Watson and Emma Adelaide Blackmon Watson.
Mrs. Snipes was a member of Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Mrs. Snipes loved cleaning her home, going to Bojangles and Wendy's with her husband and spending time with her family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Snipes will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the graveside in Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Paul Smith officiating.
Mrs. Snipes is survived by two sons, Clifford Eugene Snipes of Indian Land and Jimmy Dewey Snipes and his wife, Kathy, of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Gregg Snipes, Angie Snipes Fulmer and LeAnne Snipes; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2767, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Snipes.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
