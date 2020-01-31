Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbie Sue (Hilton) Knight. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born June 16, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Edgar Tillman Hilton and Gracie Newson Therrell Hilton. She was the wife of Jerry "Maverick" Knight.

Mrs. Knight was a secretary for Carolina Towing and Jerry Knight's Body Shop. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren. They brought lots of joy to her life. She also loved flower gardening, her church, shopping, getting pampered and getting her hair and nails done. Mrs. Knight was a great cook and loved preparing meals for her family. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Knight is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry "Maverick" Knight; two daughters, Donna Knight Pardue (Chuck) of Lancaster and Susan Knight Rosetti (Ralph) of Hilton Head; four grandchildren, Chris Bailey (Melissa Munn), Shawn Bailey (LeeAnn), Hannah Faulkenberry (Jonathan) and Justin Faile (Shonda); eight great-grandchildren, Wyatt Faulkenberry, Madilyn Faulkenberry, Kaylynn Faile, Hunter Bailey, Madyson Ganson, Ashlynn Faile, Lillian Faulkenberry and Carson Faile; two sisters, Margie Vincent (Ray) and Wanda Sweet (Archie), all of Lancaster.

Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Oscar "Buck" Hilton; and two sisters, Catherine Martin and Dot Craig.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Knight was 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Michael Jarrell. Burial followed at Zion United Methodist Church cemetery.

The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Hospice Care of South Carolina, 311 N. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Knight. LANCASTER – Mrs. Robbie Sue Hilton Knight, 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.She was born June 16, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Edgar Tillman Hilton and Gracie Newson Therrell Hilton. She was the wife of Jerry "Maverick" Knight.Mrs. Knight was a secretary for Carolina Towing and Jerry Knight's Body Shop. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren. They brought lots of joy to her life. She also loved flower gardening, her church, shopping, getting pampered and getting her hair and nails done. Mrs. Knight was a great cook and loved preparing meals for her family. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.Mrs. Knight is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry "Maverick" Knight; two daughters, Donna Knight Pardue (Chuck) of Lancaster and Susan Knight Rosetti (Ralph) of Hilton Head; four grandchildren, Chris Bailey (Melissa Munn), Shawn Bailey (LeeAnn), Hannah Faulkenberry (Jonathan) and Justin Faile (Shonda); eight great-grandchildren, Wyatt Faulkenberry, Madilyn Faulkenberry, Kaylynn Faile, Hunter Bailey, Madyson Ganson, Ashlynn Faile, Lillian Faulkenberry and Carson Faile; two sisters, Margie Vincent (Ray) and Wanda Sweet (Archie), all of Lancaster.Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Oscar "Buck" Hilton; and two sisters, Catherine Martin and Dot Craig.The celebration of life service for Mrs. Knight was 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Michael Jarrell. Burial followed at Zion United Methodist Church cemetery.The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Hospice Care of South Carolina, 311 N. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Knight. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close