Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Aaron Outlaw. View Sign

Robert Aaron Outlaw, 83, of Lancaster, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland.

He was born February 5, 1936, in Lancaster County, a son of the late Riley Outlaw and Ola Morgan Phillips.

Mr. Outlaw is survived by his wife, Mary Outlaw; daughters, Robin Byrd and her husband Joe, and Kimberly Hinson; brother, Gene Phillips and his wife Donna; sister, Carol Nicholas and her husband Charles; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his dog, Sam Sam.

A funeral service for Mr. Outlaw will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at A Simple Service of Lancaster, officiated by Rev. Douglas Martin.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.

The family requests that memorials be made to Church of God, 1437 Great Falls Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is servin