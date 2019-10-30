Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anthony Violoa Sr.. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Friendship United Methodist Church 5422 East Old Marion Highway Florence , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER - Mr. Robert Anthony Viola Sr., 63, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 14, 1956, in Rock Hill, a son of the late Richard Donald Viola Sr. and Helen Ward Viola and was the husband of Stephanie Nicole "Nikki" Broach Viola.

Robert served in the U.S. Navy. He loved his family, the Gamecocks, coaching his sons, travel, Dixie baseball and football, and spent many years on the golf course and was PGA certified.

Robert was one-of-a-kind, a fighter for his health and his children, and a very strong-willed man. He was a Mason with Hampton Lodge No. 204. Robert was a member at Second Baptist Church-Lancaster, and a former member at Friendship United Methodist Church in Florence.

Robert is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nikki Viola; sons, Robert Anthony "Tony" Viola Jr. (April) of Florence and Michael Brooks Viola of Lancaster; daughters, Lynsay Viola Shumpert (Ryan) of Swansea and Stephanie Drew Viola; sister, Elsie Viola (Andy); and many nieces and nephews. He was the "Poppy" to Landon and Lawson Shumpert.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.

The celebration of life memorial service for Robert is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Friendship United Methodist Church, 5422 East Old Marion Highway, Florence, officiated by the Rev. Preston Grimsley.

