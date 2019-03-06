Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Barton "Rab" Montgomery. View Sign

LANCASTER – Robert Barton "Rab" Montgomery, 87, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at UNC-Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

He was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Hazel Montgomery and Maggie Barton Montgomery and was the husband of Marcene Small Montgomery.

Mr. Montgomery retired from Springs Memorial Hospital as director of plant operations. He served our great country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a Mason with Jackson Masonic Lodge, a member of the Knights Templar and a Shriner with the Hejaz Temple. Mr. Montgomery was a member of Shiloh ARP Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcene Small Montgomery; a son, Bart Montgomery and husband, Wayne Carter; a sister-in-law, Lenny Montgomery; nieces and nephews, Charles "Sparky" Thompson and wife, Pat, Peggy Nagy, Helen Wilkinson and husband, Dick, Huey Hammond and wife, Judy, Mike Adams and wife, Mary Ann, Terri Neal and husband, Hank, John Montgomery and wife, Lisa, and Becky Grubbs and husband, David; and many great nieces and great nephews.

Mr. Montgomery was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Ruth Baxley, Lenora Hammond, J.W. "J" Montgomery, Margaret Adams and Charles "Cabbage" Montgomery.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Montgomery will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Shiloh ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Mark Miller. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall and suggest memorial contributions be made to Shiloh ARP Church, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 or the Leukemia Foundation online at

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Montgomery. LANCASTER – Robert Barton "Rab" Montgomery, 87, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at UNC-Medical Center in Chapel Hill.He was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Hazel Montgomery and Maggie Barton Montgomery and was the husband of Marcene Small Montgomery.Mr. Montgomery retired from Springs Memorial Hospital as director of plant operations. He served our great country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a Mason with Jackson Masonic Lodge, a member of the Knights Templar and a Shriner with the Hejaz Temple. Mr. Montgomery was a member of Shiloh ARP Church.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcene Small Montgomery; a son, Bart Montgomery and husband, Wayne Carter; a sister-in-law, Lenny Montgomery; nieces and nephews, Charles "Sparky" Thompson and wife, Pat, Peggy Nagy, Helen Wilkinson and husband, Dick, Huey Hammond and wife, Judy, Mike Adams and wife, Mary Ann, Terri Neal and husband, Hank, John Montgomery and wife, Lisa, and Becky Grubbs and husband, David; and many great nieces and great nephews.Mr. Montgomery was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Ruth Baxley, Lenora Hammond, J.W. "J" Montgomery, Margaret Adams and Charles "Cabbage" Montgomery.The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Montgomery will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Shiloh ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Mark Miller. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall and suggest memorial contributions be made to Shiloh ARP Church, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 or the Leukemia Foundation online at https://donate.lls.org. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Montgomery. Funeral Home Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

803-283-2100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close