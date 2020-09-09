BISHOPVILLE – Private family services with military honors for Robert D. Steele Jr., 90, who entered into rest on Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the chapel of Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home. The Rev. Kathy Carr will officiate, with burial to follow in St. Matthew United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Directors are caring for the family.

Memorials may be made in his honor to St. Matthew United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ralph Baker, 230 Roundup Drive, Bishopville, SC 29010.

Mr. Steele, the widower of Vivian Irene Steele, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Lancaster, a son of the late Robert Dudley Steele and Emma Almetta Hinson Steele.

He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. He was a veteran, a Mason and a Shriner. He retired from the S.C. Highway Patrol as a sergeant after 33 years of service. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his cat, working in his yard and helping his neighbors.

He is survived by one daughter, Linda Baker (Ralph) of Bishopville; a granddaughter, Kerri Baker (Roddy) of Camden; a grandson, Dr. Dustin Baker of St. Louis, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Noah and Matthew Baker of Camden; sisters, Elizabeth Glenn and Brenda Richardson (Bob) of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Steele, Harold Steele and Darwin Steele; and his sister, Joyce Pierce.

