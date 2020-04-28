LANCASTER – Robert Franklin "Frank" Faulkenberry, 88, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was a son of the late Benny B. Faulkenberry and Lillie Mae Robinson Faulkenberry Taylor.
Survivors include children, Rebecca F. Brock of Lancaster, Glenn Faulkenberry of Billerica, Mass., Wendy F. Blackmon of Heath Springs, Penny F. Shehane of Heath Springs and Toni Snyder of Danville, Ind.; brother, Darrell Faulkenberry of Kershaw; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchlidren.
Graveside services were 11 a.m Tuesday, April 21, in the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Larry S. King.
The family acknowledged friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5908 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Baker Funeral Home of Kershaw is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 29, 2020