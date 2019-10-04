Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Harris "Bob" Penegar Sr.. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. Robert "Bob" Harris Penegar Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 23, 1939, in Lancaster, the son of the late Jess Guy Penegar and Virginia Beck Penegar and was the husband of Helga Zepp Penegar.

Mr. Penegar graduated class of 1957 from Lancaster High School, where he was class president and played football (tackle) under Coach Wade Corn. He also played football in Germany while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Penegar retired from Celanese Corporation after 36 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the mountains and tinkering with Volkswagens.

Mr. Penegar was a founding member of Covenant Baptist Church for over 25 years, where he served as a deacon and went on numerous mission tours.

Mr. Penegar is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helga Penegar; sons, Robert "Bobby" Harris Penegar Jr. (Donna) and Eric Joseph Penegar (Katrina); daughters, Rena Penegar Livengood (Steve) and Lisa Penegar Kennington (Danny); grandchildren, Hanna Livengood, Seth Livengood, Jessica Penegar Usher (Josh), Michelle Penegar Catoe (B.J.), Leah Kennington, Luke Kennington (Jordan), Bailey Penegar and Clay Penegar; great-grandchildren, Ansley Usher, Kailyn Usher, Kinley Usher, Braxton Catoe and Brylie Catoe; and brother, Jess Guy Penegar Jr.

Mr. Penegar was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Frances Shaw.

The celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Penegar will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Covenant Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Bert Welch and the Rev. Bobby Strother.

The family will receive friends from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Covenant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 578, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Penegar. LANCASTER – Mr. Robert "Bob" Harris Penegar Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.He was born Feb. 23, 1939, in Lancaster, the son of the late Jess Guy Penegar and Virginia Beck Penegar and was the husband of Helga Zepp Penegar.Mr. Penegar graduated class of 1957 from Lancaster High School, where he was class president and played football (tackle) under Coach Wade Corn. He also played football in Germany while serving in the U.S. Air Force.Mr. Penegar retired from Celanese Corporation after 36 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the mountains and tinkering with Volkswagens.Mr. Penegar was a founding member of Covenant Baptist Church for over 25 years, where he served as a deacon and went on numerous mission tours.Mr. Penegar is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helga Penegar; sons, Robert "Bobby" Harris Penegar Jr. (Donna) and Eric Joseph Penegar (Katrina); daughters, Rena Penegar Livengood (Steve) and Lisa Penegar Kennington (Danny); grandchildren, Hanna Livengood, Seth Livengood, Jessica Penegar Usher (Josh), Michelle Penegar Catoe (B.J.), Leah Kennington, Luke Kennington (Jordan), Bailey Penegar and Clay Penegar; great-grandchildren, Ansley Usher, Kailyn Usher, Kinley Usher, Braxton Catoe and Brylie Catoe; and brother, Jess Guy Penegar Jr.Mr. Penegar was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Frances Shaw.The celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Penegar will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Covenant Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Bert Welch and the Rev. Bobby Strother.The family will receive friends from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the church fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Covenant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 578, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Penegar. Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close