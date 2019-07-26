Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hazel Roberts. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 210 East Hilton Street Kershaw , SC 29067 (803)-457-4771 Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHAW - Mr. Robert Hazel Roberts passed away peacefully at his home in Kershaw on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at age 91.

He was the son of the late John Quincy Roberts and Virginia Baker Roberts. He was born in the Buffalo township of Kershaw.

He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Outen Roberts of the home; his daughter, Cindy Roberts Stienecker and her husband, Craig, of Roswell, Ga.; grandchildren, Corey Stienecker and his wife, Brianne, of Milton, Ga., Claire Jennings and her husband, Franklin, of Atlanta, and Elijah Roberts and his wife, Leslie, of North Charleston; and great-grandchildren, Owen Stienecker, Maelyn Stienecker, Leona Jennings and Palmer Roberts.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his son, Robert Kim Roberts; brothers, Ray, Quincy and Eugene; and sisters, Claudia, Dorothy and Caroline.

Hazel was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea. He was the founder of S.C. and G. Trucking Co. and a lifelong member of Kershaw Second Baptist Church.

A service celebrating Hazel's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The Rev. Ronnie Hinson will officiate, and burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery.

A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the church family life center.

The family wishes to thank Mr. Roberts' loving caregivers, Faith, Keely, Peggy and Patricia.

Memorials may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067 in his memory.

Baker Funeral Home is serving the Roberts family. KERSHAW - Mr. Robert Hazel Roberts passed away peacefully at his home in Kershaw on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at age 91.He was the son of the late John Quincy Roberts and Virginia Baker Roberts. He was born in the Buffalo township of Kershaw.He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Outen Roberts of the home; his daughter, Cindy Roberts Stienecker and her husband, Craig, of Roswell, Ga.; grandchildren, Corey Stienecker and his wife, Brianne, of Milton, Ga., Claire Jennings and her husband, Franklin, of Atlanta, and Elijah Roberts and his wife, Leslie, of North Charleston; and great-grandchildren, Owen Stienecker, Maelyn Stienecker, Leona Jennings and Palmer Roberts.He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his son, Robert Kim Roberts; brothers, Ray, Quincy and Eugene; and sisters, Claudia, Dorothy and Caroline.Hazel was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea. He was the founder of S.C. and G. Trucking Co. and a lifelong member of Kershaw Second Baptist Church.A service celebrating Hazel's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The Rev. Ronnie Hinson will officiate, and burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery.A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the church family life center.The family wishes to thank Mr. Roberts' loving caregivers, Faith, Keely, Peggy and Patricia.Memorials may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067 in his memory.Baker Funeral Home is serving the Roberts family. Published in The Lancaster News on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close