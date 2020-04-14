Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James Sullivan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary



LANCASTER – Robert James Sullivan Jr., beloved brother of Mary Blackham, passed away at home in Lancaster on April 8, 2020, at the age of 78.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Nona and Robert J. Sullivan Sr. of Dunkirk, N.Y., and his sister, Constance E. Sullivan of Oregon.

Robert is survived by his sister, Mary S. Blackham (Gary) of Lancaster; three nieces, Karen Goodwin (Rick) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Andrea Brunsvold (Eric) of Lancaster and Johanna Malen (Wayne) of San Rafael, Calif.; and six great-nieces and nephews.

He is a 1959 graduate of Dunkirk High School, and he attended Colgate University and Florida State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in food service and hotel and restaurant management. For several years, he managed Country Clubs and Resorts in the Bahamas, Savannah, Ga., and Chicago, Ill. In 1976 he began teaching at Alfred Vocational and Technical College (SUNY) in Wellsville, N.Y., in the culinary arts program. He retired after 30 years as the department head. During his retirement, he enjoyed his boat on Chautauqua Lake in the summer and his motor home in Florida during the winter. He moved to Lancaster in 2015 to be closer to family, who adored having him near for the last five years. Robert had a love of cars, both old and new, from the time he was old enough to drive.

A graveside service will be held in Fredonia, N.Y., later this summer or early fall.

The family is being cared for by the Lancaster Funeral Home in Lancaster and the McGraw-Kowell Funeral Home in Dunkirk.

Memorial Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Youth Program, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020

