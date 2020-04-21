LANCASTER – Robert "Sonny" L. Duncan, 80, died Friday, April 17, 2020,
He was a son of the late Buddy Clinton and the late Magnolia Cunningham Duncan. He was married to Loretta Cunningham Duncan.
Survivors include sons, Michael Lewis Duncan of Lancaster and Warren Lee Duncan of Lancaster; daughter, Sandra K. Shannon of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-granchildren.
Graveside services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 22, 2020