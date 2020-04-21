Robert Louis "Sonny" Duncan

Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Obituary
Send Flowers

LANCASTER – Robert "Sonny" L. Duncan, 80, died Friday, April 17, 2020,
He was a son of the late Buddy Clinton and the late Magnolia Cunningham Duncan. He was married to Loretta Cunningham Duncan.
Survivors include sons, Michael Lewis Duncan of Lancaster and Warren Lee Duncan of Lancaster; daughter, Sandra K. Shannon of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-granchildren.
Graveside services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.