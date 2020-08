Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Robert "Bob" Lynn Jeffrey Jr., 62, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Born in Richmond, Va., he was a stepson of Robert Williams and the late Nell Jean Wallahan Williams. He was married to Cecilia Faulkenberry Jeffrey.

A private service for friends and family is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Westside Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Todd Robinson.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

