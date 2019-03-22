Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LANCASTER – Mr. Robert Mangum Vick, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick House in Rock Hill.

He was born Dec. 2, 1923, in Lancaster, the son of the late Algie Vick and Ada Therrell Vick, and was the husband of the late Grace Williams Vick.

Mr. Vick loved golfing, hunting, fishing, meeting people and talking; he never met a stranger. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II under General George Patton.

Mr. Vick was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where he served on various church committees, administrative council and on the board of trustees. He was also a lay speaker and Sunday school teacher.

Mr. Vick is survived by a son, Wayne Vick and his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Karon V. Furr and her husband, Michael; two grandchildren, Scott Vick and his wife, Jory, and Brad Vick; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Kyler Vick; a brother, Edward Vick and his wife, Anne; sisters-in-law, Diana Vick and Mary Vick; a special friend, Minta Horton; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Vick was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two brothers, Tom Vick and James Vick; two sisters, Elfreida Knight and Mildred Hinson; and two brothers-in-law, Hazel Knight and Marshall Hinson.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Vick is 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Zion United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Michael Jarrell, Mike Burgess and Randy Hatcher. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the Thompson Family Life Center and suggest memorial contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

