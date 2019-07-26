KERSHAW - A service to commemorate the life of Robert Mark Byrd, 60, of Kershaw, was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Baker Funeral Home chapel in Kershaw, with burial following the service at Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ronnie Hinson officiated.
Mark died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1977 and worked at Grace Bleachery in Lancaster for 30 years.
Mark was a lifelong fan of the Clemson Tigers, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. He loved NASCAR and Ford trucks. He was an avid reader of Western novels and enjoyed deer hunting in the woods around Flat Creek.
Mark's dry sense of humor was often best displayed as he traded good-natured postgame barbs with his sisters about the Tiger-Gamecock rivalry. He once left the following voicemail on his little sister's phone, "They ain't nothing on TV. Believe it or not, I'm watching the chickens play Alabama."
Mark is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jeraldine McWilliams Byrd; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jonathan Payne; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Lee Byrd Sr.; sisters, Lynn (Charles) Welch and Ann Byrd; nephew, Lee Welch; niece, Caroline W. Dalton; great-nephew, Deuce Dalton; great-niece, Gloria Dalton; and a number of other family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Byrd Jr.; and nephew, Chad Byrd.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Cats Cottage Cat Rescue through Paypal, [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Heath Springs Fire and Rescue, 103 Duncan Street, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Byrd family.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 24, 2019