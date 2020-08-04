Robert Mills Summer, 80, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center Hospice in Rock Hill after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

He was born March 19, 1940, in Newberry, a son of the late Harrison Thomas and Evelyn Mills Summer. He was the former husband of Judy S. Munn, his caretaker, of Lancaster.

Mr. Summer was employed by the Newberry Police Department as a lieutenant and a training officer until his retirement in April, 2002, at which time he moved to Lancaster. He also served his great country in the U.S. Army and served in Berlin, Germany. Upon moving to Lancaster, Bob became a member of the Lancaster Golf Club and played there regularly. He was also a member of the USGA for many years. Mr. Summer was a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church in Lancaster.

Mr. Summer is survived by his former wife, Judy; a son, Brad Summer (Karen) of Spartanburg; two daughters, Jennifer Still (Steven) of Lexington and Evelyn Summer of Key West, Fla.; two stepsons, Scott Munn (Tabatha) of Lancaster and Brad Munn (Stacey) of Little River; 12 grandchildren to include Jimmy Padgett, Lucas Summer and Olivia Summer of Spartanburg, Abby, Riley and Avery Still of Lexington, Bailee Utt and Coral Bellingham of Key West, Fla., Erin Munn of Greenville, Alyssa Christopher of Lancaster and Nicholas and Natalee Munn of Little River; and a brother, John Summer of Florence.

Mr. Summer was preceded in death by his parents; his older sister, Susan Gay of Fredericksburg, Va.; and his identical twin brother, Tom Summer of Moncks Corner.

Services will be at a later date with details to follow.

Baker Funeral Home of Kershaw will be caring for the family of Mr. Summer.

