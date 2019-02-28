LANCASTER – Robert Taylor, 90, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
He was a son of the late Frizer and Ada Bailey Taylor.
Survivors include one son, John Robert Taylor Jr. of Lancaster; three daughters, Bertha Harris of Lancaster, Johnnie Young of Rock Hill and Lula Gill of Fort Lawn; one brother, Odell Taylor of Baltimore, Md.; 16 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Black Rock Baptist Church in Richburg, officiated by the Rev. Kenny Threatt, with burial in the Barber Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Crawford Funeral Home, with Masonic Rites at 6 p.m.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2019