1/
Rocky Nelson Whitaker Schaeffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rocky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Rocky Nelson Whitaker Schaeffer, six-weeks-old, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
He was the son of Scott Schaeffer and Chassity Whitaker Schaeffer. He was the grandson of Bonnie Kimer Whitaker and the late Johnny "Pimper" Whitaker. He is also survived by his grandmother, Faye Schaeffer, and grandfather, Scott Shaeffer Sr., and his wife Ronda Mahaffey Schaeffer.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Brad Threatt and Wayne Smith, with burial in the same casket as his grandfather, Johnny Whitaker, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved