LANCASTER – Rocky Nelson Whitaker Schaeffer, six-weeks-old, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was the son of Scott Schaeffer and Chassity Whitaker Schaeffer. He was the grandson of Bonnie Kimer Whitaker and the late Johnny "Pimper" Whitaker. He is also survived by his grandmother, Faye Schaeffer, and grandfather, Scott Shaeffer Sr., and his wife Ronda Mahaffey Schaeffer.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Brad Threatt and Wayne Smith, with burial in the same casket as his grandfather, Johnny Whitaker, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

