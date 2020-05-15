LANCASTER – Roger Dale Craig, 76, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born April 3, 1944, in Lancaster, a son of the late Bob Craig. Mr. Craig retired from Lehigh-Lancaster with 30 years of service as a welder. In his retirement years, his favorite activities were traveling through the mountains and spending time with his grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Craig will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Broughton officiating. Burial will be private.
Mr. Craig is survived by his wife, Donna Broughton Craig of Lancaster; four sons, Darrell Craig and his significant other, Lynn, Marc Watts and his wife, Jane, Scott Watts and Ray Watts and his wife, Erika, all of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Daniel, April, Brandon, Larah, Matthew, Eli, Norah and Zach; and eight great-grandchildren, Braydon, Coledin, Bentley, Alexis, Autumn, Zoey, Owen and Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa Leigh Hinson.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be entered at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 16, 2020