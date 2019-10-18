LANCASTER – Roger Dale Harris, 70, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
He was a son of the late Andrew D. Harris and Louise Johnson Harris and was married to Terry McIlwain of Lancaster.
Survivors include wife; daughters, Greta McIlwain, Jackie McIlwain, Wyeen Butts and Camellia Stover, all of Lancaster; sons, Roger Harris and Atwan Harris, both of Lancaster; brothers, Walter Harris and Joe Lee Harris, both of Baltimore, Md.; sisters, Etta Bell Crawford and Mary Scruggs, both of Lancaster, and Dora Gaston of Great Falls.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at United Bible Way Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kenny Rose, with burial in the Hillside Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 19, 2019