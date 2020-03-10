ROCK HILL – Roger David Hilton, 73, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was a son of the late John Thomas Hilton and Tressie Mae Catoe Hilton.
Survivors include children, Christopher D. Hilton and Robert D. Hilton, both of Rock Hill, and Amanda J. Bass of Lancaster; sister, Kathy Faile of Swansea; brothers, John Franklin "Frankie" Hilton of Florida, Robert "Robbie" Hilton of Belmont, N.C., and James B. "Jimmy" Hilton of Kershaw; and 10 grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in the sanctuary of Center Grove Baptist Church, Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Samuel Catoe, with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Kershaw.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 236 Scout Cabin Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 11, 2020