Ronald Antone Cureton, 70, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was the son of the late Robert Lee Cureton Sr. and Louise Clyburn Cureton, and was the husband of Onia Massey Cureton.
Survivors include daughters, Tora Louise Cureton and Nikki Veronica Cureton, both of Indian Land, and Kenya Mali Cureton Palillion of Lancaster; brothers, Robert L. Cureton II, Jerome K. Cureton and Timothy B. Cureton, all of Lancaster, and Glynn N. Cureton of Columbia; sister, Lorraine Perry of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, officiated by Elder Larry Kelly.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 25, 2019