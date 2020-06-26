LANCASTER – Ronald "Bud" Bailey passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 16, 1940, a son of the late Minnie Baskins Bailey.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bud and his wife, Sandra, owned and operated Bud's Café for over 30 years. Bud loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He was a Mason with the Wanamaker Masonic Lodge. Bud also loved the Buford community, sports, socializing and going to Cliff's. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Whitaker Bailey; a son, Ronald "Ronnie" Bailey; and three grandchildren, Carley Brewer, Ryan Bailey and Blake Bailey.
Bud was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Timothy Bailey and Richard W. Bailey; a granddaughter, Savanna Bailey; and his mother.
The celebration of life graveside service for Bud will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Patrick Blackmon and Dale Walters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mr. Bud Bailey.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mr. Bud Bailey.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.