Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Carl Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Carl Rice, 77, passed away peacefully, at home with his family by his side, on Nov. 4, 2019, after a long illness.

Originally from Gap and Paradise, and he was a 1960 graduate of Pequea Valley High and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation, serving in the Azores.

He enjoyed a long career in logistics, retiring from NFI in Hagerstown, Md., in 2007.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Catherine Miller of Little River; son, Tyler Rice, and daughter-in-law, Leslie Rice; grandson, Jaden Rice, of Myrtle Beach; son, Rich Wagner (born to Josie Milley), daughter-in-law, Bess Wagner; granddaughter, Hart Wagner; grandson, Mour Wagner of Winston Salem, N.C.; and his ever faithful companion, Maxie.

Cremation was with Lee's Funeral Home in Little River.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Heartland Hospice, 1500 Main St., Conway, SC, 29526 or to your local animal shelter is kindly requested. Ronald Carl Rice, 77, passed away peacefully, at home with his family by his side, on Nov. 4, 2019, after a long illness.Originally from Gap and Paradise, and he was a 1960 graduate of Pequea Valley High and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation, serving in the Azores.He enjoyed a long career in logistics, retiring from NFI in Hagerstown, Md., in 2007.He is survived by his longtime partner, Catherine Miller of Little River; son, Tyler Rice, and daughter-in-law, Leslie Rice; grandson, Jaden Rice, of Myrtle Beach; son, Rich Wagner (born to Josie Milley), daughter-in-law, Bess Wagner; granddaughter, Hart Wagner; grandson, Mour Wagner of Winston Salem, N.C.; and his ever faithful companion, Maxie.Cremation was with Lee's Funeral Home in Little River.In lieu of flowers a donation to Heartland Hospice, 1500 Main St., Conway, SC, 29526 or to your local animal shelter is kindly requested. Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close