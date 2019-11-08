Ronald Carl Rice

Ronald Carl Rice, 77, passed away peacefully, at home with his family by his side, on Nov. 4, 2019, after a long illness.
Originally from Gap and Paradise, and he was a 1960 graduate of Pequea Valley High and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation, serving in the Azores.
He enjoyed a long career in logistics, retiring from NFI in Hagerstown, Md., in 2007.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Catherine Miller of Little River; son, Tyler Rice, and daughter-in-law, Leslie Rice; grandson, Jaden Rice, of Myrtle Beach; son, Rich Wagner (born to Josie Milley), daughter-in-law, Bess Wagner; granddaughter, Hart Wagner; grandson, Mour Wagner of Winston Salem, N.C.; and his ever faithful companion, Maxie.
Cremation was with Lee's Funeral Home in Little River.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Heartland Hospice, 1500 Main St., Conway, SC, 29526 or to your local animal shelter is kindly requested.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 9, 2019
