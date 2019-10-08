KERSHAW – Ronald Portman, 39, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
He was the son of Diane Baker Portman and the late John Ray Portman.
Survivors include children, Veronica Marie Portman, Isaiah Portman and Reanna Marie Portman; and brothers, Sam Portman and Eddie Portman.
Services are 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Larry Reeves, with private burial at Shiloh Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of his brother, Sam Portman.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh Cemetery Fund, c/o Sam Portman, 125 Blackmon St., Kershaw, SC 29067; Pleasant Hill Church of God, 209 Barrett Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or Sharing Hope, 3950 Faber Place Drive, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 9, 2019